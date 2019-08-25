The director of community services in Dakota County is on leave pending an investigation into a complaint made against him, according to a county news release.

Officials first received a complaint against Kelly Harder in June 2018. The county investigated and was "unable to substantiate the substance of the complaint at that time," County Manager Matt Smith said in a news release.

Additional information was received in July 2019. Harder was put on leave last month, and the investigation was reopened.

Smith said the county "takes these complaints very seriously" and that staff is "focused on continuing to provide critical services to our residents" during the investigation.

Details of the complaints and investigation aren't public under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, he said.

Harder makes $172,392 annually, according to information from the county. His position includes leading seven departments: economic assistance, social services, public health services, community corrections, community services administration, veterans services and extension services.

Efforts to reach Harder on Sunday were unsuccessful.