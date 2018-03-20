Spring arrives at 11:15 a.m. Central Time Tuesday and Dairy Queen will celebrate the changing of the season by giving away free cones.

For the fourth straight year, customers can get one free small vanilla cone with the signature curl on top at participating locations in the Twin Cities and across the country.

Free Cone Day “has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us,” said Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, whose parent company International Dairy Queen, Inc. is based in Edina.

There is a limit of one cone per customer. In exchange for a free cone, customers are asked to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Last year, fans of the ice cream giant and franchisees contributed nearly $300,000 to the network of 170 Children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.