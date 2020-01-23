Two Washington-based Democratic groups are suing to overturn a Minnesota law that limits the number of voters that any one individual can help fill out a ballot or submit an absentee ballot.

Under the law, an individual can only assist up to three registered voters fill out a ballot or submit an absentee ballot. Those limits are unconstitutional and particularly discriminate against older voters, non-English speakers and people with disabilities, according to the lawsuit from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

Those two plaintiff groups are the political arms of, respectively, U.S. House and Senate Democrats.

“We should be working to increase access to the ballot, not restrict it,” Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, chairwoman of the DCCC, said in a statement released by the group. “We’ll continue fighting voter suppression laws across the country that discriminate against Americans trying to make their voices heard in our democracy.”

The groups say Minnesota’s law is in direct contradiction with federal law requiring that “any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice.”

The DCCC and DSCC noted that Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon told a state House committee that the voter assistance bans put Minnesota on the “losing side of any legal challenge under the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.” Simon has urged the Legislature to repeal the limits.

Last year, state Rep. Samantha Vang of St. Paul passed a bill through the House to lift the ban on voter assistance. It stalled in the state Senate.

“I hope to see this unjust law changed, either through the courts or the legislative process,” Vang said.

Arkansas is the only other U.S. state with limits on individual voter assistance.

National Democratic groups have been pushing back against state laws around the country that put limits on voting. The DCCC and DSCC prevailed last week in a lawsuit that struck down a South Carolina law requiring voters submit their full Social Security number in order to register to vote.