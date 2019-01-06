A Minnesota man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of disorderly conduct at a Warren campaign event in Storm Lake, Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register.
Randall J. Thom, 58, attempted to assault some in the crowd as Warren greeted people outside the venue, police said.
Thom, of Lakefield, Minn., is an enthusiastic supporter of President Trump who has been at many of his campaign and postcampaign rallies.
Staff, News services
