CVS Health Corp. has closed three pharmacy outlets in the Twin Cities this spring as part of a broader move to close underperforming stores across 16 states.

The decision,, announced earlier this month by the Rhode Island-based health care company, was based on a review of lease obligations, financial performance and other factors at each of the 46 stores. Eva Boratto, the company's chief financial officer, described the stores as "underperforming retail pharmacy locations"during a conference call with investors.

While CVS did not disclose details on the locations being closed, USA Today last week reported a list of the stores including two in Minneapolis and one in Brooklyn Center. The Star Tribune confirmed the closures with calls to the Twin Cities stores, where callers are hearing messages that explain the pharmacy is no longer in operation and point them to nearby outlets.

"All of those stores closed on April 2nd," a CVS spokeswoman said in an e-mail to the Star Tribune.

CVS Health Corp. is one of the nation's largest pharmacy operators with more than 9,900 retail locations. At the end of 2017, the company operated 61 retail stores in Minnesota and 75 pharmacies within Target stores in the state, according to a regulatory filing.

During the first quarter, CVS Health recorded a "store rationalization charge" of $135 million.