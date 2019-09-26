Today: Chris Chavie of Lakeville, whose blog keeps the cycling community informed about the sport’s trends in gear, seasonal race and ride schedules, trail maps and more. Find it at MNBikeTrailNavigator.blogspot.com.

Reading

Bicycling and Bicycle Retailer and Industry News are two magazines that I read regularly to follow trends and keep up on the latest. Online sites like Pinkbike, Bike­rumor, BikeRadar and Fat-Bike.com are my go-to sources for the latest bike news, product offerings, tech and reviews. I’m always looking to test innovative bike products that catch my eye, and the internet makes it easy stay on top of it all.

Following

Social media and the cycling-related Facebook groups that I have created let me follow the Minnesota bicycling scene closely, allowing me and many others to keep current on events, issues and safety concerns. This provides a great resource for content on my blog. Social media has brought Twin Cities cyclists together into a tight-knit community, and I’m happy to be a part of it.

Watching

When nothing catches my eye on television, YouTube always has something to watch. Whatever I’m interested in, there are numerous videos. If I need to fix something on my bike, learn the best ways to catch catfish or just want to be entertained, YouTube is a cornucopia of great content on demand.

Listening

I’m not one much for terrestrial radio; podcasts, however, are a different story. Whether I’m on the bike, in the car or at home, chances are I’m listening to one of my favorites. I’m big into comedy and there are a bunch of great comedians: “Joe Rogan Experience,” “The Church of What’s Happening Now” with Joey “Coco” Diaz, and “Fitzdog Radio” with Greg Fitzsimmons. History podcasts also are a favorite, especially ones that show the darker side of human history like “Hardcore History” with Dan Carlin, “History on Fire” with Daniele Bolelli, and the Parcast Network’s “The Dark Side Of.” The thing I like about the podcast format is that it is not confined by the restraints of the Federal Communications Commission, allowing content creators the freedom to put out their best work.

I’m also all about music. We have a great hip-hop scene in the Twin Cities, and I listen to and attend shows from Rhymesayers artists like Atmosphere, Prof, Brother Ali and Dem Atlas.

Doing

This year I’ve been commuting to work by bike as much as I can. If it’s not raining out, I’m biking in. It’s far more enjoyable than commuting by car, and I feel great afterward. I’ve lost weight, lowered my blood pressure, increased my endurance, and have become a better cyclist all around. Bike commuting does have its negatives, mostly in the form of inattentive motorists and those failing to yield right of way, but I’ve learned what to look for, what to avoid and how to stay safe out on the road.

Last winter I tried ice fishing, using my fatbike to get places and carry gear. I really loved it. The bike made it easy to move me and my gear around the lakes in pursuit of fish, especially during the early ice season. I learned a lot and I’m gearing up for bigger and better outings this winter. The key is to be able to travel light and stay warm while having all the gear. Stay tuned.

Bob Timmons