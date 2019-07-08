– Timberwolves fans hoping to see first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver in Las Vegas are going to have to wait a little longer.

The Wolves aren’t going to suit up Culver for any summer league games, according to a Monday announcement by the team.

Culver is not injured, but the Wolves are concerned about overtaxing Culver’s body by having him play in summer league.

Because the Wolves were not able to complete their draft-night trade with the Suns until Saturday, Culver was not allowed to participate in the Wolves’ summer league minicamp they held last week at Target Center and Mayo Clinic Square.

The team had four practices with its summer league roster and without those practices under his belt, the Wolves don’t feel comfortable throwing Culver out there without first building up his endurance and conditioning in those practice settings. Culver is still working out while in Las Vegas.

“We’ve got to have a meeting with the performance (staff) and see where he’s at physically and see if we can build up,” said assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, who is the head coach of the summer league team. “It’s a little risky, to me, thinking of his health. But maybe we can build him up for future games.”

This maybe gives some insight as to how the Wolves are going to handle players’ health under President Gersson Rosas. Recently, the Wolves hired Robby Sikka to be their vice president of basketball performance and technology. Sikka, was previously the associate director for Mayo Clinic Sports and completed an anesthesiology residence at the University of Minnesota with a special interest in sports, physiology and technology, will help assess and improve the Wolves’ on-court performance through the use of analytics and technology.

Part of Sikka’s job will be monitoring how Wolves players are physically performing in games and practices, how tired they are and how their mental state might be affecting their production.

Perhaps the Wolves have decided that putting Culver on the floor would be making him vulnerable to injury.

• The Wolves made a move on Monday to acquire guard Tyrone Wallace off free-agent waivers, a source confirmed. Wallace spent the last two seasons with the Clippers, averaging 5.5 points in 92 games. Wallace played in 62 games a season ago and saw his production slip from 9.7 points per game to 3.5. Wallace could be a contingency plan in case the Wolves do not decide to match the offer sheet Tyus Jones was set to sign from Memphis worth $28 million over three years.