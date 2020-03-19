Grocery stores are giving their workers raises because of the extra work and rising sales as shoppers stock up and hunker down to slow coronavirus.

Cub, Jerry’s Foods and Kowalski’s said they instituted $2 per hour raises plus double time compensation for overtime.

In a letter to employees Wednesday, Cub CEO Mike Stigers and Senior Vice President Darren Caudill said, in part, “With the current State of Emergency that we are operating within, our stores have seen sales literally double overnight. Day after day, each of you, have demonstrated to our local communities and our customers what makes Cub — Cub — and that is YOU!!! We are so very proud of each of you.”

The temporary adjustment is retroactive to March 15 and continues through April 11. “These temporary adjustments are a small way for us to show our appreciation to each of you for your dedication to Cub, to each other, to our customers, and to our communities.”

On Thursday Kowalski’s announced a similar wage increase.

“Our employees have done an outstanding job with keeping the stores clean and sanitized for the safety of our customers and employees as well as worked hard to replenish products in all departments for customers as soon as we receive the products from our great suppliers,” Kowalaski’s executive Mike Oase said in an e-mail. “As a thank you to our employees we temporarily increased all FT and PT hourly employees wages by $2.00 per hour and increased OT pay to double time the new temporary rate for the period of March 15th through April 4th of this year.”

In northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, Miner’s SuperOne Grocery with 31 grocery stores and 10 liquor stores was among the first to announce a similar increase on Monday.

Earlier this week Amazon also announced similar wage increases for its employees and workers at its subsidiary, Whole Foods.

Local 663 President Matt Utecht, who represents local supermarket workers at Cub, Jerry’s Foods, Kowalski’s and Lunds & Byerlys, said that the union is working with Gov. Walz’s office to have grocery store workers reclassified as Tier 1 “critical first responders.”

That would out the workers in retail grocery the same as hospital workers, police, EMT, and firefighters. “If successful, this would qualify our retail grocery members to the same level of benefits/protections the current list of Tier 1 “critical first responders” receive,” he said, including mandated day care available from local schools.

Aldi stores, which are nonunion, plan a wage announcement later today. Lunds & Byerlys have not yet responded. Target, Walmart and Coborn’s are nonunion retailers and have not yet made announcement.