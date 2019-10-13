Cub Foods is asking customers not to openly carry guns in its stores in response to concerns about safety after a series of mass shootings across the country.

The grocery store chain also said it will no longer sell e-cigarettes and vaporizers, a move the company said was made due to “increasing questions from the health community and complex regulatory environment associated with these products.”

Cub’s change on guns comes after other large retailers — including Walmart, Kroger and Walgreens — have rethought to their policies in light of the mass shootings this year in California, Texas, Ohio and elsewhere. Many retailers are requesting that shoppers not carry guns in stores while others, like Walmart, are also pledging not to sell certain items, including some kinds of guns and ammunition.

Reactions to Cub’s announcement ranged from relief to disdain on social media.

Cub Foods, a chain of 81 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois, formerly was a subsidiary of Eden Prairie-based Supervalu. United Natural Foods Inc. bought Supervalu, including its Cub and Shoppers Food & Pharmacy stores, in 2018 for $2.9 billion.

Two weeks ago, Steve Spinner, CEO of UNFI, said that UNFI intends to sell the Cub stores, likely early next year.