Ever at a loss for what to do with all the kohlrabi in your CSA box? Ever go crazy snapping up food at the farmers market and then wonder, now what?

We have the answer for you. The Star Tribune is launching its first Facebook group, Out of the Box: Getting the Most Out of Your CSA, to share tips, experiences, recipe ideas and and discussion among fans of fresh, local food.

For years the Star Tribune has closely followed the rise in farmers markets and community-supported agriculture and the growth in the farm-to-table movement, now almost commonplace.

Each week the Star Tribune will be buying a box from different CSAs throughout the region. We, like you, will be looking for creative ways to use all of it. We will enlist help from the CSAs themselves as well as other food experts in the Twin Cities. You do not need to be a Star Tribune subscriber or CSA member to join the Facebook group.

We’ve also create a dedicated spot on our website to gather all the related stories and to test new digital engagement tools, too.