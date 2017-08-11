A crowd awash in blue assembled in the Lake Harriet Band Shell Friday to honor Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was fatally shot last month by a Minneapolis police officer. Many paid homage to Damond by wearing one of her signature colors.

Family, friends and mourners drew together to remember Damond, a 40-year-old spiritual healer and meditation teacher who was killed July 15 by a police officer's gunshot in the night. The memorial, the formal portion of which was to being at 7 p.m., was to feature speakers, music, dance and other activities that Damond loved. By 6:15 p.m., about 150 people had arrived, including Damond's fiance, Don, and his family.

Gov. Mark Dayton, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, and a representative from the Australian consulate were expected to attend. Damond was a native of Australia.

Julie Kemna-Edner was working at a table where prayer flags were to be distributed for people to write messages on. "I still can't wrap my head around it," she said. "It's a human life."

Steve Sklar, who with Johnna Morrow was scheduled to play the didgeridoo, an Australian musical instrument, said Damond "was a bright, energetic, lovely person."

"It's been an awful shocking thing for everybody," he said of her death. "This kind of thing happens way too often."

Habtamu Badaso, who works with Don Damond, was solemn as he examined the colorful photo boards set up by family and friends. "My heart is broken for him," he said of Don.

Jeannine Hall, of Seattle, and Eve Evidon, Edina, friends of Damond and her family, came because, Evidon said, when there's a tragedy, "you come together [with community] — that's what you do."

Justine Damond had dialed 911 to report a suspected sexual assault near her home. A responding police officer fired his weapon, setting in motion the abrupt resignation of the Minneapolis police chief, renewed debates about body camera policy and a grief that some say felt too familiar in city still grappling with previous officer-involved shootings.

But the ongoing investigation and details from that July night slipped from view at Friday's gathering, which focused on healing and unity.

Lake Harriet had special meaning to the engaged couple, Don Damond told the Star Tribune in a recent interview. The pair often walked there. It was the last spot they took a picture together.

"It felt the most appropriate place that would represent who she is — open, beautiful, joyous," he said in an interview.

Damond's relatives and friends held a private service earlier this week at Lake Harriet Spiritual Community, where she regularly led meditation.

Damond had moved to Minnesota in 2015 to be with her fiancé, who grew up in the Twin Cities, and is general manager at Little Six Casino in Prior Lake. They met at a meditation retreat in Colorado five years ago.

beatrice.dupuy@startribune.com

612-673-1707 hannah.covington@startribune.com

612-673-4751