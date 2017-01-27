It could have been a scene right out of the heist comedy Ocean’s Eleven, but the folks at the West St. Paul Foot Locker are hardly laughing about the loss of $97,000 in merchandise stolen during a break-in earlier this month.

Police in West St. Paul are still trying to figure out how the crooks gained access to a vacant storefront in the Signal Hills Shopping Center, then cut through a wall to get into the athletic footwear and apparel retailer. Once inside, they carted away hats, clothing and shoes, including brands that had not been released yet, said Lt. Brian Sturgeon of the West St. Paul Police Department.

Employees who showed up for work at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 reported seeing Sheetrock busted off in the store room, then noticed that product had been cleaned off the shelves. Police believe more than one person was involved in the heist.

With that much product taken, “I’m certain they needed more than a car to escape in,” Sturgeon said. “They probably needed a larger van or box truck.”

According to police, the thieves entered a vacant space in the strip mall sometime late on Jan. 15 or early Jan. 16. The crooks went undetected because the vacant store did not have an alarm. They busted through Sheetrock to get into the Foot Locker’s back storage room. It was only when the thieves entered the showroom around 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 16 that a motion sensor tripped an alarm. Police arrived but “everything looked secure,” Sturgeon said, noting the exterior door was locked. The alarm company was unable to reach a key holder, so police left.

Surveillance video from inside the store didn’t yield many clues as to who the perpetrators were, Sturgeon said, but he said investigators have a few leads they are looking into.

They also are watching Craigslist and other sites to see if any of the stolen merchandise turns up there.

Sturgeon is hoping somebody might know something that might help police find the goods and those who took them, perhaps somebody who saw a large box truck or van near the Signal Hill Foot Locker in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.

Tips can be phoned into the West St. Paul Police Department at 651-552-4200 or submitted on the department’s website or Facebook page.