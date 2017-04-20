The activist investor seeking changes at Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. went to a new extreme Thursday, calling for the resignation of Sally Smith, the chief executive who made it one of the biggest successes on the American restaurant scene over the last two decades.

The investor, Marcato Capital and its principal Mick McGuire, since last summer has pushed Smith and the company's directors to change its structure by selling company-owned restaurants to franchisees, a step that McGuire believes would yield returns for shareholders.

Buffalo Wild Wings parried McGuire's pressure by deciding to sell a small portion of the company-owned units to test the idea. And after McGuire proposed a slate of four directors for the company's board, Smith and directors persuaded one of them to join their group of board nominees.

As the company appeared to accommodate McGuire's ideas, however, he stepped up his criticism of its recent financial performance. In a proxy filing and presentation to investors, McGuire called the company's performance "over the last several years" inexcusable.

The Golden Valley-based company was one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the country from the late 1990s until the early 2010s. As it passed 1,000 locations, however, its growth leveled off, along with the growth of its stock price.

"Shares have underperformed virtually every relevant benchmark on a one-year, three-year, and five-year basis, and restaurant margins are at their lowest level since the financial crisis," McGuire said in a letter to other shareholders.

Sally Smith, president and CEO of Golden Valley-based Buffalo Wild Wings Inc.

"Moreover, CEO Sally J. Smith should resign, so that the company can properly address these significant operational and financial deficiencies that have occurred under her watch," McGuire wrote.

In response, the company cited its long-term results.

"Over the past decade, Buffalo Wild Wings' performance has consistently led the casual dining industry, delivering superior results to our shareholders while providing a differentiated guest experience to our customers," the company said in a statement.

A person who invested $10,000 at the company's IPO in 2003 would have $175,000 today, it noted. "The company has continued to innovate and pursue cost-savings initiatives amid difficult market conditions for the sector and remains focused on creating sustainable value for our shareholders," the company added.

Buffalo Wild Wings shares were up 3 percent in morning trading.

The company is finalizing plans for its annual meeting, where shareholders will vote on new directors.