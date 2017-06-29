Crime across Minnesota dipped slightly in 2016 from the year prior, continuing a trend of overall historic lows, according to an annual FBI data report released by state police Thursday.

Based on 10 serious crimes — known collectively as “index crime” — the state saw 130,941 incidents, or 2,372 incidents per every 100,000 residents, in 2016, which translates to decrease of more than 3 percent, according to the report. Index crimes include violent crimes such as homicide, robbery and sexual assault, along with common property crimes, such as theft and burglary.

Violent crime remained static, increasing by less than 1 percent from 2015, according to the data. Murders dropped about 23 percent, from 130 to 100.