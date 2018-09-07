The carp landed with a wet slap on the bed of the pickup truck.

“Twenty-four, 25, 26, 27,” counted the small crew as they hurled one fish after another from the boat off the shore of Lake Steiger in Victoria.

Friday marked the first day of a multiweek effort to remove common carp from the lakes that drain to Lake Minnetonka. It’s the latest chapter in the state’s mounting battle to halt the growth in invasive species, which destroy water quality and habitat and can have a significant impact on business and recreational prospects.

“They take in all this energy,” said Eric Fieldseth, an aquatic ecologist for the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District. “By removing carp, it’s going to allow that energy to go into other organisms.”

The watershed district received a $567,000 grant from the state Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council to get rid of the fish. Crews with Carp Solutions, a Minnesota-based company, will be removing carp from a dozen lakes throughout September and October.

Aaron Claus of Carp Solutions hurled a carp from their boat in to the back of a waiting pickup truck. Crews from Carp Solutions pulled invasive carp from nets set in Steiger Lake in Victoria on Friday.

The amount of fish caught in each lake will vary, Fieldseth said. While he hopes to remove about 1,000 from Lake Steiger, there are more than 60,000 carp in Halsted Bay, the most degraded body of water.

For weeks, crews have used cracked corn to bait the carp above box nets on the lakes. As carp feed in the middle of the night or early morning, crews will release the sides of the net and capture them, Fieldseth said.

Four workers from Carp Solutions outfitted with waders, white helmets and gloves began removing fish from Lake Steiger early Friday morning. The carp flapped with ferocity as workers lifted the nets onto the boat.

Once removed, the crews euthanize the fish using clove oil. Most of them will be taken to the Wildlife Science Center near Wyoming, Minn., where a wolf pack will feed on them.

The crew, which tossed about a ton of carp from the lake Friday, will be back later this month and then move to other lakes that have been baited.

It’s stinky and messy work. The smell of dozens of euthanized fish emanated from the pickup truck, and the face and arms of Carp Solutions general manager Jordan Wein were splashed with mud.

“Another day at the office, I guess,” he said.