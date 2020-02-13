Firefighters were battling a large house fire on Breezy Point in Wayzata, between Browns and Wayzata bays near Lake Minnetonka’s northeastern shore, on Wednesday night.
The fire, in the 2700 block of Gale Road, was so large that flames could be seen from the other end of the lake, as well as on weather radar.
The blaze was still intense just after 7:30 p.m., and a number of firefighting and public safety units were at the scene. According to a Wayzata police dispatcher, the fire began in the garage of the home.
Preliminary reports were that everyone was out of the house, the dispatcher said.
This is a developing story. Return to startribune.com for updates.
STAFF REPORT
