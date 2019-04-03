The Creative Kidstuff toybox is closing permanently on June 30.

The popular Twin Cities store, which for 37 years sold toys to inspire and engage children’s creativity, will start a liquidation sale today at all six of its locations.

“Our mission has always been making play joyful, educational, creative and inspiring,” said Roberta Bonoff, chief executive of Creative Kidstuff, in a statement. “It’s been our pleasure to be part of such a fundamental experience for all families.”

Cynthia Gerdes, co-owner of Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Minneapolis, founded Creative Kidstuff in 1982 with a location in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis.

She sold the toy store to Myron Kunin, founder of Regis. The chain was sold to his son Tim Kunin in 2013. He owns the parent company Greater Good, based in Seattle.

In addition to Linden Hills, Creative Kidstuff has locations in the Galleria in Edina, The Shops at the West End in St. Louis Park, on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, in Ridgedale Mall in Minnetonka and the Mall of America in Bloomington.

Despite a growing $27 billion toy market, specialty retailers have struggled. Toys ‘R’ Us closed all of its 800 stores early last year. In the last holiday season, retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kohl’s and Best Buy pumped up their toy selection by as much as 40 percent.