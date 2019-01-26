Gophers coach Bob Motzko was reluctant to say his team “turned a corner” after their first series sweep of ranked Notre Dame two weeks ago. His hesitation proved wise, with the Gophers dropping an entire series a week later at unranked Michigan State.

But despite those “crazy” two weeks where his team experienced its most extreme emotional swing of the season so far, he was optimistic heading into Friday’s game against a familiar rival.

“We’re playing Wisconsin. There’s certain series, the juices just come back,” Motzko said earlier this week. “And this is one.”

Motzko really seems to know what he’s talking about. The Gophers broke out with three first-period goals and just continued to pile them up, dropping the Badgers 9-4 on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in front of an announced crowd of 8,264. The Gophers improved to 10-10-4 (7-5-3-0 Big Ten) while Wisconsin fell to 8-11-4 (4-5-4-1 Big Ten). Saturday’s rematch is sold out.

The coach said he could tell before his team’s sweep a week ago that something was off, and that led to only the second time this season he’s been truly disappointed in a team he otherwise has a lot of belief in; The other time being the loss to lowly Ferris State back in December.

But he also said no one was taking those losses harder than the players. And it was clear against Wisconsin they didn’t want to suffer the same result.

Gophers men vs. wisconsin 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Wisconsin (FSN)

After killing off a Wisconsin power play, the Gophers came back to score from senior defenseman Jack Sadek at 7 minutes, 20 seconds in the first period.

The Gophers’ own first power play cut short thanks to too many men on the ice, but even shorthanded, the home team found a way to build its lead from senior winger Tyler Sheehy at 10:21 in the first.

Freshman winger Sampo Ranta endured some hard knee-on-knee contact, but his teammates avenged his pain on the ensuing power play with junior center Rem Pitlick’s goal. That was enough to chase Wisconsin junior goaltender Jack Berry from the net in favor of freshman Daniel Lebedeff.

Wisconsin took one goal back late in the second period from freshman center Mick Messner. And the Badgers even came within one score of the Gophers at 4:01 in the third period after freshman winger Jack Gorniak’s goal. But fewer than two minutes later, senior center Ryan Norman punched home another goal for the Gophers. Sophomore winger Brannon McManus nabbed some more cushion two minutes later.

But Wisconsin wasn’t quite ready to die, tallying goals from freshman winger Brock Caufield and senior center Seamus Malone to cut the Gophers lead back to one once more. But too many men on the ice doomed the Badgers, as senior center Tommy Novak scored on the power play to seal the game with five minutes to play.

And then freshman winger Sammy Walker and senior winger Brent Gates Jr., poured on two more goals. And then Walker added one more for good measure before the buzzer sounded.

The Gophers managed this success despite breaking up their two most successful lines. Sheehy dropped down to the second line and saw his linemates Pitlick and Brent Gates Jr., pair up with Sammy Walker, who was previously on the red-hot all-freshman line with Blake McLaughlin and Nathan Burke.

Motzko said he shows a lot of film to his team of Walker and McLaughlin, hoping their hard work on the ice inspired the rest of the team. It seemed to Friday.

“Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin have never had a bad day,” Motzko said earlier this week. “It’s incredible, their energy level.”