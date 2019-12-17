The Cray Plaza office tower in downtown St. Paul near Mears Park has been sold and is planned to be renovated and converted into apartments by Bigos Management, which already owns the two, connected Galtier apartment towers.

The sale would mean the 219,000-square-foot office Lowertown building would finally get some investment dollars after it has noticeably fallen under disrepair and has been mostly empty since Cray Inc. moved out the building in 2017.

"This is a really great location right on Mears Park right in the thick of all the multifamily that's in the area," said Bentley Smith, a broker with CBRE Minneapolis, which helped represent building owner Trident Pacific Real Estate Group Inc. in the sale. "It's just going to take somebody with the right vision to repurpose it and put the right use in there."

Bigos is "far and away" the logical buyer, he said, since Ted Bigos has numerous units in downtown St. Paul. "Bigos has the creativity and the vision to completely repurpose the property," Smith said.

Bigos plans to invest a "significant amount of money into the building to get it back to fully functioning form," Smith said. The seven-story building's glass ceiling that covers the large atrium has been leaking and there are other improvements that need to be made, he said.

The sale includes a parking garage accessible from East 5th Street, but not the connected condo complexes. Smith declined to disclose the sales price and an electronic certificate of sale wasn't immediately available Tuesday.

In a statement, Bigos — which is purchasing the property as entity Bigos-Galtier LLC — confirmed that it would convert much of this building into apartments to add to the already existing 366 units at Galtier Towers. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021. Plans are still being finalized and not a lot of other details were immediately available.

"Bigos Management is excited to be expanding our St. Paul portfolio," said David Keinert, director of marketing with Bigos Management, in a statement. "As the largest operator of apartments in Downtown St. Paul, our team is excited and honored to be re-imagining this building that has graced the downtown landscape for decades."

According to a recent report by the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association, more than 148,000 square feet of space — or more than 67% — is available in Cray Plaza. The building, which is located at 195 E. 5th St., was constructed in 1985.

Smith, Ryan Watts, Sonja Dusil, Judd Welliver and Tom Holtz of CBRE Minneapolis represented Trident Pacific Real Estate Group, Inc., which is based in Newport Beach, Calif., in the transaction.

This story is developing.