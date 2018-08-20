A pair of new wrecks is adding to the slow downs late rush hour commuters are experiencing. Rain is also bogging down the drive.
 
At 8:45 a.m., one crash with four vehicles involved is on southbound Hwy. 280 at University Avenue. Traffic is stacking up quickly. Plan on 15 minutes from I-35W to I-94
 
In Brooklyn Center, traffic bogs down from I-35W past a crash near Hwy. 252. That's making for a 15-minute drive.
 
A crash on southbound I-35W at Washington Avenue was tangling traffic at 8:40 a.m. Things were slow from Hennepin Avenue through the I-94 commons in Minneapolis.
 
Other trouble spots include a mishap on westbound I-494 at Portland Avenue in Bloomington and eastbound I-94 at John Ireland Boulevard in St. Paul.
 
Some good news for motorists on Hwy. 610 in Coon Rapids. A crash on the Mississippi River bridge has cleared, but traffic is still plugged up back to Hwy. 10. At 8 a.m., the delays were still costing drivers 10 minutes.
 

This crash on northbound Hwy .52 at Concord Boulevard in South St. Paul is slowing traffic.

It's packed on Hwy. 100 in both directions between I-394 and Minnetonka Boulevard. Things are also slow on northbound Hwy. 61 approaching I-494 in Newport.
 
 

