A pair of new wrecks is adding to the slow downs late rush hour commuters are experiencing. Rain is also bogging down the drive.

At 8:45 a.m., one crash with four vehicles involved is on southbound Hwy. 280 at University Avenue. Traffic is stacking up quickly. Plan on 15 minutes from I-35W to I-94

In Brooklyn Center, traffic bogs down from I-35W past a crash near Hwy. 252. That's making for a 15-minute drive.

A crash on southbound I-35W at Washington Avenue was tangling traffic at 8:40 a.m. Things were slow from Hennepin Avenue through the I-94 commons in Minneapolis.

Other trouble spots include a mishap on westbound I-494 at Portland Avenue in Bloomington and eastbound I-94 at John Ireland Boulevard in St. Paul.

Some good news for motorists on Hwy. 610 in Coon Rapids. A crash on the Mississippi River bridge has cleared, but traffic is still plugged up back to Hwy. 10. At 8 a.m., the delays were still costing drivers 10 minutes.