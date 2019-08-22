A collision Thursday morning at a St. Paul intersection sent one of the vehicles crashing into a lingerie shop and leaving at least three people hurt, authorities said.
The incident occurred at Case Avenue and Arcade Street, where an SUV and the car collided, police said.
The car went over the curb and into the Sensuel Lingerie shop at its corner entrance.
Among the three people hospitalized was one pedestrian, police said.
