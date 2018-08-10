A crash that had been blocking the left lane of northbound Hwy. 100 in near 50th Street in Edina has cleared and traffic is getting back up to speed.
At 8:25 a.m., the heaviest traffic is in the southbound lanes from 27th Street past the scene. It's adding about 5 to 8 minutes to your trip.
Two other crashes bringing delays are on southbound I-35W near County Road I in Mounds View and northbound Hwy. 52 just past Plato Boulevard.
Elsewhere pockets of congestion are scattered about, such as on southbound I-35W through Lino Lakes, the Crosstown both directions between I-35W and Hwy. 100 and both directions of I-494 between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue.
For a look at the rest of the system, here is your metro area traffic map:
Crash on Hwy. 100 in Edina clears, traffic recovering
A crash that had been blocking the left lane of northbound Hwy. 100 in near 50th Street in Edina has cleared and traffic is getting back up to speed.
Semi rollover on I-94 in St. Paul clears
At 8:35 a.m., a crash on eastbound I-94 at Cedar Avenue is the biggest traffic tangler. Westbound bogs down from the Mississippi River to the Lowry Hill Tunnel, largely due to construction ahead at Chicago Avenue
Big backups on Hwy. 61 in Newport, I-94 in Minneapolis
South metro commuters are navigating around car vs. truck crash on eastbound I-494 at France Avenue. The stack up begins back at Hwy. 100.
Tuesday traffic: Travel times jump as congestion grows
Commuters in the northwest metro are dealing with a little fog and that's slowing the drive along eastbound I-94 from St. Michael to Maple Grove.
Fog slowing drive in south metro
Monday's rush hour begins with light levels of traffic and patchy fog.
