A crash that had been blocking the left lane of northbound Hwy. 100 in near 50th Street in Edina has cleared and traffic is getting back up to speed.

At 8:25 a.m., the heaviest traffic is in the southbound lanes from 27th Street past the scene. It's adding about 5 to 8 minutes to your trip.

Two other crashes bringing delays are on southbound I-35W near County Road I in Mounds View and northbound Hwy. 52 just past Plato Boulevard.

Elsewhere pockets of congestion are scattered about, such as on southbound I-35W through Lino Lakes, the Crosstown both directions between I-35W and Hwy. 100 and both directions of I-494 between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue.

For a look at the rest of the system, here is your metro area traffic map: