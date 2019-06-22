A two-vehicle crash at an intersection north of the Twin Cities killed a passenger and left two other people injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in Cambridge at Hwy. 95 and Flanders Street NE., according to the State Patrol.

Judith L. Grell, 68, of Cambridge, died in the crash, the patrol said. Her husband, 70-year-old Gary Grell, was driving the couple’s car and survived his injuries.

The other motorist, 37-year-old Jackie L. Pedersen of nearby Harris, also suffered noncritical injuries.

Gary Grell was turning from westbound Hwy. 95 at the traffic signal onto southbound Flanders when Pedersen’s eastbound car hit the Grells’ vehicle broadside, the patrol said.

Authorities have not said who had the right of way.