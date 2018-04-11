A male bicyclist was killed Tuesday evening when he was struck by a Blue Line train near the intersection of 42nd Street and Hiawatha in south Minneapolis, Metro Transit officials said.

A northbound train struck the cyclist. Officials did not know why he was crossing in front of the train at the time.

“It appears the arms were down and the bells were going off as the train was approaching ... a warning sign that a train is coming,” said Howie Padilla, Metro Transit spokesman.

Metro Transit temporarily stopped train service due to the accident. Trains were not operating between 46th and 38th Streets but resumed later in the evening, Metro Transit said on Twitter.

The man’s name will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

The last fatal light rail crash was in January when a pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a Green Line train in St. Paul.