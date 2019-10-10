An 80-year-old woman from Fergus Falls, Minn., died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County, the State Patrol said.
Judith Wilhelmy was a passenger in a Toyota Scion that was eastbound on Hwy. 210 when it collided with an Audi heading north on Hwy. 71 in Hewitt, Minn., the patrol said. She died at the scene.
Roads were dry at the time of the crash, which was reported about 10:40 a.m.
Joseph W. Wilhelmy, 60, the Scion’s driver, suffered noncritical injuries, as did Jennifer Bryniarski, 36, of Bertha, Minn., who was driving the Audi. Bryniarski’s passenger, Irelee Bryniarski, age 1, was not hurt. All were wearing proper restraints and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.
