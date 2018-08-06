A 57-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Coon Rapids, authorities said.
The driver was heading west on Northdale Boulevard just after 6 p.m. when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree near the intersection of Eagle Street, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
