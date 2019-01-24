A pickup truck was found heavily damaged after hitting a tree in the middle of the night in western Wisconsin, and the driver was dead inside, authorities in St. Croix County said.

A motorist alerted 911 about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday regarding the crash scene was in a ditch on County Road H just west of County Road T in Stanton Township, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The caller did not see the crash, which occurred about 25 miles northeast of Hudson, and was unsure how long the pickup had been there, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was identified as Mark D. Scribner, 49, of nearby Deer Park. Scribner did not have on his seat belt, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-715-381-4319.