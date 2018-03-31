Light-rail service came to a grinding halt in St. Paul Friday night after a single-car crash injured five people.

Police say a Honda CRV was traveling east on University Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when it lost control near Chatsworth Street, skidded into the Green Line track area and hit a pole.

All five people in the car were injured, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster. The driver, who had minor injuries, was taken along with three passengers in critical condition to Regions Hospital. The fifth passenger was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Green Line trains between the Western and Fairview stations remained off-line until just after 8 p.m. Friday. Ernster said alcohol played a role in the crash.

HANNAH COVINGTON