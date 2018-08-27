A speeding motorcycle in St. Paul hit a car driven by a woman suspected of being impaired, sending the rider tumbling to the pavement and left with little chance of survival.

The collision occurred about 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Hazelwood Street, according to police.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Regions Hospital with “grave injuries” and is not expected to survive, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

The car’s driver, 26-year-old Macy L. Robinson, was jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence and has yet to be charged.

Robinson said she was heading east on Maryland and making a left-hand turn onto northbound Hazelwood toward her home up the block, when the motorcycle hit the rear passenger side of her car.

The motorcyclist was “driving at a high rate of speed” and went “ over the handlebars, into the air and then down on the street,” Linders said.

Emergency responders took him to Regions, where he underwent surgery, police said.