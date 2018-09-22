An evening crash along Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin that slowed traffic to a standstill Friday, prompting 30-plus minute delays and a three-mile backup, has been cleared.

The Wisconsin State Patrol estimated that the backup, east of Menomonie, would last at least two hours.

Across the Mississippi River in Minnesota, a semitrailer truck afire closed the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 610 at I-94 in Maple Grove. All lanes will remain closed until further notice. No injuries were reported.