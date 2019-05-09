A crash is blocking all southbound lanes of I-35W in south Minneapolis leading to a major backup, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Motorists were sneaking around the wreck near 42nd Street by using the shoulder, traffic cameras showed.
The crash, which occurred about 7:30 a.m., has brought traffic to a standstill as far back as Washington Avenue.
Meanwhile Hwy. 212 is closed just east of Cologne as authorities respond to a head on crash, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office said.
