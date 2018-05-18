PLAN HOTW180018
Total finished sq. ft.: 2,073 • Bed/bathrooms: 3 /2 • Stories: 1
Bonus space: 430 sq. ft. • Garage bays: 2 • Foundation: Crawlspace, slab
A soaring entryway feels fresh and contemporary with slim columns and a Craftsman-style truss. The updated ranch offers 10-foot ceilings throughout the main living areas to create impressive spaces. In the island kitchen, a butler's pantry adds extra storage next to the walk-in pantry. The three bedrooms include a private master suite appointed with a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet that opens directly to the laundry room. An optional outdoor kitchen takes the party to the back porch. The bonus room provides space for future expansion.
