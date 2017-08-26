A beer isn’t simply a beer when it comes to the State Fair. At least it shouldn’t be. When you’re competing with deep-fried avocados and bacon fluffernutter, it’s no time for same old, same old. Look for these novelty and/or craft beer variations from Machinery Hill to the International Bazaar, by way of the West End Market. Brews new this year are noted below.

Bauhaus Brew Labs’ The Shandlot (new): A variation on the classic shandy (beer with a soft drink), with lemon. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs. 4.5 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues

Bent Brewstillery Hungarian Cherry Wheat Ale (new): The brewery teamed up with the 2016 Minnesota State Fair Homebrew Gold Medal winner on this wheat ale with American-grown Hungarian tart cherries. Brewed in Roseville by Bent Brewstillery. 5 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues

Bent Paddle Mosaic Kanū (new): A session pale ale with Mosaic hops. Brewed in Duluth by Bent Paddle Brewing Co. 4.8 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues

Caramel Apple ∏ Cider Beer: Apple cider with barley malts. Brewed in Minneapolis by the Freehouse. 5.4 percent ABV. Blue Barn, West End Market

Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer: Malty backbone with hints of chocolate and vanilla; glass rimmed with semisweet chocolate. Brewed in White Bear Lake by Big Wood Brewery. 5.2 percent ABV. Andy’s Grille, Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

OPTIONS BY THE FLIGHT The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild offers its Land of 10,000 Beers Exhibit for the sixth year, in the Agriculture Horticulture building, with 300 specialty beers from almost 70 Minnesota craft breweries and brewpubs. These brews are rotated and presented only in six flights for the duration of the fair. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through Labor Day. Flights consist of four (5-ounce) samples for $10. The options are crisp and clean; malty and sweet; dark and roasty; hoppy and bitter; fruity, spicy, tart and funky; and the Better Beer Society Blue Ribbon Flights, a selection curated by experts. Daily education programs are presented at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, and at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends. The full schedule is at mncraftbrew.org. A display maps out tours where Minnesota craft beer can be tasted.

Coasters Beer Malt (new): Vanilla ice cream mixed with malt powder and vanilla bean, blended with Boulder Beer’s Shake Chocolate Porter. The porter is brewed in Boulder, Colo., by Boulder Beer. 5.9 percent ABV. Coasters, Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Dill Pickle Beer (new): American-style ale, dry-hopped with fresh dill, horseradish and spices, garnished with dill pickle and Havarti dill cheese. Brewed in New Richmond, Wis., by Barley John’s Brewery. 4.2 percent ABV. Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Lee Avenue and Cooper Street

Duke of Cuke (new): Light lager infused with cucumber. 5.5 percent ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Insight Brewing. 5.5 percent ABV. Lulu’s Public House, West End Market

East Lake Brewery Kirby Pucker (new): Sour wheat beer modeled after classic Berliner Weisse with added citrus notes. Brewed in Minneapolis by East Lake Brewery. 4 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues

Frontier Amarillo IPA: Full-bodied crisp and hoppy IPA; not overly bitter. Brewed in Minneapolis by Fulton Brewing. 5.5 percent ABV. Frontier Bar, Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Frozen Red Citrus Sangria Beer: Citrus lager, either served as stand-alone or as frozen foam on top of any beer at the Schell’s Pavilion. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co. 4.8 percent ABV. Schell’s Pavilion, West End Market

Grain Belt Frozen Blu: Subtle twist on classic Grain Belt Premium lager, with freshly juiced blueberries blended in and frozen into a foam and floated atop any Schell’s beer. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co. 4.6 percent ABV. Schell’s Pavilion, West End Market

Grapefruit Ode IPA (new): Classic Ode IPA infused with grapefruit. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery. 6.8 percent ABV. O’Gara’s at the Fair, Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Lemon Sunshine (new): Limoncello-inspired pilsner. Brewed in St. Paul by Bad Weather Brewing. Mancini’s al Fresco, Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Lift Bridge Mini Donut Beer: Reminisicent of you know what, served in glasses rimmed with cinnamon sugar. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co. 5.0 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues

Lingonberry Lager (new): Medium-bodied with sweet and tart flavors. Brewed in Minneapolis by 612 Brewery. 5 percent ABV. Coasters, Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Maple Bacon Brown: Brown ale brewed with Minnesota maple syrup and smoky malts, served in glasses with smoked bacon slices. Brewed in Excelsior by Excelsior Brewing Co. 5.0 percent ABV. Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Lee Avenue and Cooper Street

Red, Light and Blu Frozen Beer (new): Layers of Grain Belt Frozen Blu and Grain Belt Premium Light. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co. Schell’s Pavilion, West End Market

S’more Beer: Chocolate-infused Cygnus X-1 Porter, with touch of smoke and added rye malt, served in glass rimmed with chocolate, then dipped in crushed graham crackers and topped off with a soft, fluffy marshmallow. Brewed in St. Paul by Flat Earth Brewing Co. 6.5 percent ABV. Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Lee Avenue and Cooper Street

Summit Lazy Sipper (new): Blonde ale with complex malt notes of toast, breadcrumb and graham cracker and gentle hop characteristic of lemon, green tea and grapefruit. Brewed with all Minnesota ingredients, including strawberries. Brewed in St. Paul by Summit Brewing. 4.9 percent ABV. Shanghaied Henri’s and the Summit booth, both in International Bazaar

Sweet Corn Summer Ale: With sweet corn from Untiedt’s Vegetable Farm. Brewed in Minneapolis by Lakes & Legends Brewing Co. 5.1 percent ABV. O’Gara’s at the Fair, Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street