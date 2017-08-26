A beer isn’t simply a beer when it comes to the State Fair. At least it shouldn’t be. When you’re competing with deep-fried avocados and bacon fluffernutter, it’s no time for same old, same old. Look for these novelty and/or craft beer variations from Machinery Hill to the International Bazaar, by way of the West End Market. Brews new this year are noted below.
Bauhaus Brew Labs’ The Shandlot (new): A variation on the classic shandy (beer with a soft drink), with lemon. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs. 4.5 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues
Bent Brewstillery Hungarian Cherry Wheat Ale (new): The brewery teamed up with the 2016 Minnesota State Fair Homebrew Gold Medal winner on this wheat ale with American-grown Hungarian tart cherries. Brewed in Roseville by Bent Brewstillery. 5 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues
Bent Paddle Mosaic Kanū (new): A session pale ale with Mosaic hops. Brewed in Duluth by Bent Paddle Brewing Co. 4.8 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues
Caramel Apple ∏ Cider Beer: Apple cider with barley malts. Brewed in Minneapolis by the Freehouse. 5.4 percent ABV. Blue Barn, West End Market
Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer: Malty backbone with hints of chocolate and vanilla; glass rimmed with semisweet chocolate. Brewed in White Bear Lake by Big Wood Brewery. 5.2 percent ABV. Andy’s Grille, Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets
Coasters Beer Malt (new): Vanilla ice cream mixed with malt powder and vanilla bean, blended with Boulder Beer’s Shake Chocolate Porter. The porter is brewed in Boulder, Colo., by Boulder Beer. 5.9 percent ABV. Coasters, Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street
Dill Pickle Beer (new): American-style ale, dry-hopped with fresh dill, horseradish and spices, garnished with dill pickle and Havarti dill cheese. Brewed in New Richmond, Wis., by Barley John’s Brewery. 4.2 percent ABV. Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Lee Avenue and Cooper Street
Duke of Cuke (new): Light lager infused with cucumber. 5.5 percent ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Insight Brewing. 5.5 percent ABV. Lulu’s Public House, West End Market
East Lake Brewery Kirby Pucker (new): Sour wheat beer modeled after classic Berliner Weisse with added citrus notes. Brewed in Minneapolis by East Lake Brewery. 4 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues
Frontier Amarillo IPA: Full-bodied crisp and hoppy IPA; not overly bitter. Brewed in Minneapolis by Fulton Brewing. 5.5 percent ABV. Frontier Bar, Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets
Frozen Red Citrus Sangria Beer: Citrus lager, either served as stand-alone or as frozen foam on top of any beer at the Schell’s Pavilion. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co. 4.8 percent ABV. Schell’s Pavilion, West End Market
Grain Belt Frozen Blu: Subtle twist on classic Grain Belt Premium lager, with freshly juiced blueberries blended in and frozen into a foam and floated atop any Schell’s beer. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co. 4.6 percent ABV. Schell’s Pavilion, West End Market
Grapefruit Ode IPA (new): Classic Ode IPA infused with grapefruit. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery. 6.8 percent ABV. O’Gara’s at the Fair, Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street
Lemon Sunshine (new): Limoncello-inspired pilsner. Brewed in St. Paul by Bad Weather Brewing. Mancini’s al Fresco, Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets
Lift Bridge Mini Donut Beer: Reminisicent of you know what, served in glasses rimmed with cinnamon sugar. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Co. 5.0 percent ABV. Ball Park Cafe, Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues
Lingonberry Lager (new): Medium-bodied with sweet and tart flavors. Brewed in Minneapolis by 612 Brewery. 5 percent ABV. Coasters, Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street
Maple Bacon Brown: Brown ale brewed with Minnesota maple syrup and smoky malts, served in glasses with smoked bacon slices. Brewed in Excelsior by Excelsior Brewing Co. 5.0 percent ABV. Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Lee Avenue and Cooper Street
Red, Light and Blu Frozen Beer (new): Layers of Grain Belt Frozen Blu and Grain Belt Premium Light. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co. Schell’s Pavilion, West End Market
S’more Beer: Chocolate-infused Cygnus X-1 Porter, with touch of smoke and added rye malt, served in glass rimmed with chocolate, then dipped in crushed graham crackers and topped off with a soft, fluffy marshmallow. Brewed in St. Paul by Flat Earth Brewing Co. 6.5 percent ABV. Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Lee Avenue and Cooper Street
Summit Lazy Sipper (new): Blonde ale with complex malt notes of toast, breadcrumb and graham cracker and gentle hop characteristic of lemon, green tea and grapefruit. Brewed with all Minnesota ingredients, including strawberries. Brewed in St. Paul by Summit Brewing. 4.9 percent ABV. Shanghaied Henri’s and the Summit booth, both in International Bazaar
Sweet Corn Summer Ale: With sweet corn from Untiedt’s Vegetable Farm. Brewed in Minneapolis by Lakes & Legends Brewing Co. 5.1 percent ABV. O’Gara’s at the Fair, Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.