Blue Line riders are facing big delays on the coldest day of the year after the extreme cold caused one of the tracks to crack.

Northbound and southbound trains on Wednesday morning are sharing a track between the Mall of America and Cedar-Riverside stations, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

Frustrated riders have been left on platforms with little word about when their trains would arrive. Ashley Powell was waiting at the VA Medical Station for a southbound train to go to Fort Snelling when a northbound train arrived on the southbound tracks. She was told she would have to wait for the northbound train to go downtown before it turned around to pick up southbound passengers.

Rather than “one long wait” in minus 28-degree temperatures and unsure of when her train would come, Powell said she got on the trip going downtown around 6 a.m. and will ride the train back south after it turns around.

“It’s been horrible,” she said. “There are no wait times” listed on the boards.

Padilla said crews were working to fix the broken rail likely caused by the extreme cold. He said the agency is working hard to get passengers to their destinations warm and safely, but warned riders to dress appropriately and be prepared for unexpected delays.