Robert Covington and Dario Saric appear to have hit the ground running since joining the Wolves in the Jimmy Butler trade.

But, off the court, it has been a challenge. A midseason trade means finding a new place to live and getting your possessions moved to Minnesota as well as finding a rhythm with a new team.

Saric has found a new place while Covington is still looking.

"I'm starting to settle in a little more,'' Covington said. "I've narrowed down [potential homes], and I'm working on trying to get everything from Philadelphia here. That won't be done until December, because of my lease and trying to get movers set up. But I'm starting to get acclimated, started to settle down a little bit."

Covington said he is a compulsive watcher of film. It's one of the reasons, he said, that he's been able to grow as a defender. He still watches a lot but hasn't had the time to settle into his two- or three-times-a-day film-watching schedule yet.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD