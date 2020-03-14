Testing identified seven new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, bringing the total in the state to 21 cases of the respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus.

Renville County reported its first case, making it one of the state’s first rural counties without a major city to have a patient with COVID-19. The new figures were released online Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The conditions of the newly identified patients weren’t announced. State health officials scheduled a briefing for later in the afternoon to provide more information. Of the prior 14 cases, 12 were recovering at home while two required hospitalization.

The confirmed cases are based on 868 tests, mostly by the state’s public health lab, of saliva or nasal samples from patients with suspicious symptoms.

All cases as of Friday involved patients who traveled to areas where the coronavirus has been spreading, though that is somewhat a function of the state’s limited testing capacity being reserved for sick people with such travel histories.

On Friday, state health commissioner Jan Malcolm said it is likely that there are more cases of COVID-19 in the state than have been identified through testing. The mobility of the U.S. population makes that likely along with the number of people coming to Minnesota from states such as Washington and California that have many more cases, she said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz watched as Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm announced community mitigation strategies Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It would be pretty naive to think it won’t be here and probably isn’t already here,” she said.

The state is using some of its testing capacity to search for community transmission of the coronavirus from person to person in Minnesota. The state health department routinely receives lab samples from surveillance clinics to monitor for influenza and other infectious agents, and has been testing those samples for the coronavirus as well. None of these surveillance tests had found cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

“It’s not widespread,” Malcolm said. “If it was we would be seeing it.”