Earlier Monday, Mayor Jacob Frey ordered Minneapolis restaurants and bars to close Tuesday at noon, and Gov. Walz is expected to order a statewide closure this evening.

Both moves would radically alter social lives of residents while putting severe financial strain on food business owners and workers.

Anticipating state- and citywide closures, many restaurants had already taken steps to shut down.

“I saw it coming,” said Gavin Kaysen, chef and owner of Spoon and Stable, Bellecour and Demi, which ended service Sunday night.

Kaysen followed the news of other states, including Ohio, that ordered their restaurants closed in previous days. He prepared over the weekend, thinking Minnesota would follow suit.

Facing uncertainty for the future of his businesses and his workers, Kaysen said the decision to close tormented him.

“The last 72 hours have been just pure adrenaline,” he said. “There have been many times where I feel very strong and then I just break down.”

Al’s Breakfast, the Dinkytown diner, served its last breakfast Monday morning, even after a weekend in which customers seemed unphased by fears of the spread of COVID-19.

“A fair number of people came in, but I started feeling like it wasn’t responsible for us in our close quarters to stay open,” said Alison Kirwin, who owns the counter-only diner.

Social-distancing guidelines suggest keeping six feet apart, but in the little Al’s, “we can’t even get 6 inches apart,” Kirwin said.

Restricting access to restaurants is “probably a good idea right now,” Kirwin added. “I think we’ve seen over the course of the weekend, with people out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, that when left to their own devices, people can sometimes choose not to make the right decision.”

In the downtown Minneapolis skyway, Andrea Pizza remained open Monday, but only did 20 percent of its usual business as many workers stayed home. Owner Francesco Gambino wondered if a mandated shutdown would help in the long run.

“I think in some ways it might be better just to tell everybody to stay home for three weeks and get it over with, instead of just dragging on and on,” he said. “I think that would be worse for us.”

A few more days like Monday, and “it’s not even worth it to be here,” Gambino said.

Anthony Polski, owner of Market Bar-B-Que, which dates to 1946, found some relief in the mayor’s announcement Monday.

“To some degree, it’s good that a decision was finally made. We can say, ‘That’s what it is, it’s the decision,’” he said. “We’re in unchartered waters. None of us know if it would be better to close entirely, or do delivery/takeout.”

Polski is currently wrestling with that decision. He wants to stay open in some capacity.

“For the last 74 years, our family business has provided a service to our community, and we’ll continue to offer that service,” he said. “We’re all navigating this together, and we want to be a source of comfort and reliability for our community.”

Many restaurants have already switched to delivery-only, or are handing off orders at the curb. Kaysen plans to reopen Spoon & Stable and Bellecour on Wednesday for to-go orders, at least until his food stock runs out. But he’s not sure there will be much of an appetite for takeout, when many people stocked up on groceries over the weekend.

More pressing concerns are his staff’s livelihoods, his restaurants’ rent bills, and a sales and use tax due March 20. He hopes the governor and the mayor take steps to ease that burden.

Still, he said, closing is the right move.

“At the end of the day, we have to take seriously what’s happening,” Kaysen said. “The best analogy that I can give is in the movie ‘Titanic.’ The musicians were playing when the ship went down. We are the musicians. The music has to stop.”

