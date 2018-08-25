Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, for at least one series against Seattle, ran the Vikings’ most complete starting offense to date as RB Dalvin Cook and OL Mike Remmers and Rashod Hill got action during the 14-play opening drive. From there, it was back to an incomplete group. Still, Cousins led the Vikings on what could’ve been three scoring drives on four series.

12.3 yards per catch

The Cousins’ connection to receiver Stefon Diggs appears potentially as electric as promised. Cousins found Diggs for a 27-yard back-shoulder catch down the right sideline. Through nine preseason series, Cousins has found Diggs for seven catches, 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. On Cousins’ throws over 20 yards, he’s connected with Diggs on 2 of 3 deep balls for 55 yards. Not bad. Not bad at all.

Four QB hits

First came defensive end Quinton Jefferson. Then linebacker Bobby Wagner blitzed unblocked for a goal-line sack, negated by a holding penalty. Defensive end Frank Clark knocked Cousins to the turf on the next play. Former Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson, now with Seattle, got the fourth hit by working guard Danny Isidora into the backfield. You get the point. The Vikings need a healthier offensive line to better protect the franchise quarterback starting Sept. 9.

Scale of 1 to 10

7: Cousins displayed some of his best traits on Friday, rifling in slant passes for quick first downs and converting five of his eight third-down throws. He wasn’t perfect, overthrowing Latavius Murray on a couple of quick throws out of the backfield.

