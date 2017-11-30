County attorneys in Minnesota announced lawsuits Thursday against opioid manufacturers and distributors, partly blaming the companies for the addiction crisis sweeping the nation.

They are joining scores of county and local governments throughout the country alleging manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids are largely responsible for an epidemic of dangerous addiction that has caused thousands of deaths and strained public resources.

About a half dozen county attorneys from across the state formally announced the legal action at a news conference Thursday morning at the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association offices in St. Paul.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said some lawsuits were filed Thursday, but more will follow in coming weeks and months in hopes of holding accountable manufacturers and distributors of opiate-based pain medication for their role in the heroin crisis.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said counties are filing because “we’ve had enough of the fraudulent marketing and negligent distribution of opioids ... done in the name of outrageous profits.”

Orput said there is a strong correlation between the sale of opioids and the heroin crisis across the country.

“This is a public nuisance,” Orput added, and opioid manufacturers and distributors “need to help us clean it up, and it’s going to be a tough task.”

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin, who also attended the news conference, said the crisis extends far beyond metropolitan areas and is intergenerational. “Babies are being born addicted to these drugs,” he said.

Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman said the lawsuits are part of three-pronged approach that includes prosecuting dealers for homicide and educating the public about the dangers of the drug.

In lawsuits reminiscent of actions against tobacco companies in the 1990s, governments in other states have alleged that pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing practices and misrepresented the addictive nature of the drugs, flooding communities with the addictive prescription pills. Distributors are being blamed for failing to report suspiciously large orders of opioids in certain areas.

The suits seek damages for the governments’ costs in handling the opioid epidemic, including law enforcement, medical treatment and social services.

In response to other lawsuits, representatives for the defendants have denied any wrongdoing.

Some Minnesota counties and municipalities were aiming to file suit this week because of a federal hearing on such litigation scheduled for Thursday in St. Louis.