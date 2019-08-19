Dierks Bentley

On last year's "The Mountain," the country vet left the humor behind and focused on nature, grace and, of course, love, scoring with the uplifting, anthemic "Woman, Amen" and "Burning Man" featuring the Osborne Brothers. In concert these days, he's featuring tunes from his 15-year career, including such Nashville chart-toppers as "Free and Easy," "Come a Little Closer" and "Drunk on a Plane." (7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, grandstand, $50-$75, etix.com.)

JON BREAM