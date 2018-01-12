This one will be a lot better in an outdoor stadium under a frying August sun: The Zac Brown Band will make its second appearance as a Target Field headliner on Aug. 10, and much like last year's Florida Georgia Line/Backstreet Boys lineup at the Twins ballpark the Georgia country band will have a pop act for an opener, "Counting Stars" hitmakers OneRepublic.

Tickets for the Friday concert go on sale next Friday, Jan. 19, via Ticketmaster at prices not yet announced. Pre-sale options begin on Tuesday.

Rowdy and rocky countrymen whose hits include “Chicken Fried” and “Highway 20 Ride,” Brown and company are creeping up on their cohort Kenny Chesney with his record five performances at Target Field. This will be their third time there, including a 2013 appearance opening for Chesney and a 2016 headlining set.

Target Field has already announced another big summer 2018 concert with the Eagles and Jimmy Buffet on June 30: Brown’s team is actually warming up for the rebooted Eagles on some other dates this summer, and Brown also had a hit that featured Buffet as a guest singer, “Knee Deep.”