Home plan: Country curb appeal meets a modern layout

PLAN 21-442
Total finished sq. ft.: 2,107
Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3
Stories: 1
Bonus space: 461 sq. ft.
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawlspace, slab
This modern farmhouse design features vertical siding, a metal roof awning and a charming dormer. The covered porches in front and back encourage outdoor lounging and include an outdoor summer kitchen. Inside, the great room features a vaulted ceiling and openness to the island kitchen. A prep sink is for chopping while guests sit in the eating area. The split-bedroom layout lends plenty of privacy to the deluxe master suite. The bonus space upstairs allows room for expansion.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
