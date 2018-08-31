PLAN 21-442

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,107

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 1

Bonus space: 461 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Home plan: Country curb appeal meets a modern layout

Foundation: Crawlspace, slab

This modern farmhouse design features vertical siding, a metal roof awning and a charming dormer. The covered porches in front and back encourage outdoor lounging and include an outdoor summer kitchen. Inside, the great room features a vaulted ceiling and openness to the island kitchen. A prep sink is for chopping while guests sit in the eating area. The split-bedroom layout lends plenty of privacy to the deluxe master suite. The bonus space upstairs allows room for expansion.

