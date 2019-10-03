The criticism of my insulin video (“$25 insulin clouds the cost debate: GOP lawmakers’ video criticized as irresponsible,” Sept. 24) is an unwarranted attempt to stifle the much-needed discussion at the State Capitol on insulin pricing and government’s push to nationally socialize medicine.

People are dying by rationing their expensive insulin. It is important to discuss all possible solutions and not disregard an idea experts agree can be part of a lifesaving solution.

WCCO-TV interviewed Marcus Arneson, a pharmaceutical expert with Allina Health, who is quoted as saying, “Insulins that are available over the counter are still viable treatment options for patients.”

The Star Tribune confirmed with Matt Petersen, vice president of the American Diabetes Association, “It is far better to use the older insulins with care than it is to either withhold or even to reduce the analog insulin.”

An extensive study by Yale Medicine, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, confirms that Type 2 diabetics using the expensive analog insulin did not have substantially better outcomes, safety or blood sugar control. Dr. Lipska, at Yale School of Medicine said, “This suggests that many people with Type 2 diabetes should consider starting with NPH (Walmart) insulin, instead of insulin analogs, especially if cost is an issue for them.”

The CDC states 90-95% of all diabetics are Type 2.

Yet, the Legislature is only focused on taxpayers bearing the full costs of all insulin. This is fiscally irresponsible and a slippery slope most of us do not want.

My video attempted to further the discussion by showing there are other solutions and suggesting that a one-size-fits-all government takeover of insulin payments is the wrong direction.

The larger story here is how lobbyists and special-interest groups from across the country are using St. Paul, currently home to the nation’s sole divided legislature, as a proving ground for national socialized health care legislation. They are using Minnesota’s emergency insulin legislation as their vehicle bill and applying enormous pressure to stop any discussion not forwarding their agenda.

An endocrinologist with 35 years of experience exclusively treating diabetics, who has testified in front of Congress regarding treatment, submitted testimony to the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Committee, stressing the effectiveness of the Walmart insulins developed in the 1980s. However, his testimony was not even allowed to be referenced in committee without Democrat-socialists personally attacking him and refusing further discussion.

Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, is a member of the Minnesota House.