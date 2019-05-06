All St. Paul City Council members running for re-election this year have won the DFL endorsement.

Over the weekend, delegates endorsed Council President Amy Brendmoen in the Fifth Ward and Council Member Jane Prince in the Seventh Ward at the last two ward conventions of the year.

Brendmoen received 81% of delegate votes and Prince received 63%. Candidates must win more than 60% of delegate votes to win the endorsement.

In the Fifth Ward, candidate Jamie Hendricks also sought the DFL endorsement. In the Seventh Ward, Prince faced two challengers — Ahmed Hersi and Mary Anne Quiroz — for the party nod.

All seven council seats are up for election this year.

Council Member Dai Thao won the DFL endorsement at the First Ward convention April 28, after two other candidates walked out in protest. The day before, the Sixth Ward convention ended without an endorsement for the open seat.

Jane L. Prince smiled after taking an oath during the St. Paul inauguration ceremony for its City Council members on Tuesday. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com - January 5, 2016, St. Paul, MN, The Ordway Center Concert Hall, St. Paul will hold an inauguration ceremony for its City Council members Tuesday. Two new members, Rebecca Noecker and Jane Prince, were elected to the seven person council in November.

Council members Rebecca Noecker, Mitra Jalali Nelson and Chris Tolbert were endorsed at uncontested conventions March 10.

The citywide DFL convention, where delegates will endorse candidates for the St. Paul school board, is scheduled for June 23. Election Day is Nov. 5.