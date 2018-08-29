Minneapolis City Council Member Alondra Cano will soon hire a new senior policy aide: Ahmed Hirsi, the husband of state Rep. Ilhan Omar, who recently won the DFL primary in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison.

Hirsi will replace Aisha Gomez, who won the primary race for state House District 62B.

“I am thrilled to announce that Ahmed Hirsi will be joining the Ninth Ward office for the upcoming months to help us during our staff transition as our dear friend, co-conspirator, and candidate Aisha Gomez readies for the November election and takes a leave of absence during the month of October,” Cano said in an email to her council colleagues.

Between April and Aug. 6, Hirsi worked for St. Paul College as a “One Stop Associate,” helping students who have questions about financial aid or registrations. Previously, he worked as a banker for Wells Fargo for 11 years.

Since May 2016, Hirsi has been running his own business, New American Financial Literacy, which advises immigrant communities about homebuying, banking, entrepreneurship and taxes.

Minneapolis City Council Member Alondra Cano.

“Ahmed brings a wealth of professional experience working with immigrant families and youth, business and community development, homeownership initiatives for diverse communities, and grassroots efforts to address crime and improve safety in our neighborhoods,” Cano said in the email. “I look forward to having you all get to know him better over the next months.”

Hirsi, who declined to comment Wednesday because he said he didn’t sign official documents, is expected to start his new job in September. The salary for senior policy aides for council members range from $73,000 to $81,000, city records show.

Hirsi’s foray into city politics will coincide with his wife’s campaigning ahead of the general election in November.

Omar worked as a senior policy aide for Minneapolis City Council Member Andrew Johnson before she ran for the state Legislature.

Cano has endorsed Omar’s run for the congressional seat, while Omar supported Cano when she was seeking a second term as a council member.

