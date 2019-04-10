The doors will be open — but not unattended, thanks to an army of volunteers — during Minneapolis’ first Doors Open event, which grants unique access to buildings across the city.

For the free May 18-19 civic festival, 900 greeters are needed to welcome the public at more than 110 venues — from the city police’s K-9 kennel to the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Lowry Hill.

Organizer Scott Mayer said they’re still seeking hundreds of folks to be greeters for four-hour shifts.

Mayer, who worked to bring Doors Open to Minnesota after visiting similar events in Milwaukee and Chicago, said he sees the weekend as a chance to create a “civic celebration” of more than just architectural highlights.

Volunteers will get a key perk — a “front-of-the-line” pass at participating buildings and venues throughout the weekend, he said. They will also receive a complimentary T-shirt.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up to be a greeter at the venue of their choice, at doorsopenminneapolis.org. □