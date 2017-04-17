In a bit of amusement that is also packed with some solid analysis, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell conducted an “all-trade” first-round NFL mock draft in which he proposes trades involving all 32 picks.

The Vikings, of course, don’t have a first-round pick after dealing it in the Sam Bradford trade last season. But GM Rick Spielman historically has coveted first-round picks and has stockpiled them in previous years — leading to speculation that he could try to get back into the first round this season via a trade.

Barnwell notes this when he tabs the Seahawks, at No. 26, as a suitable trading partner with the Vikings. In his scenario, the Vikings would trade their second-round pick (No. 48 overall) and a pair of third-round picks (79 and 86 overall) for Seattle’s 26th overall pick and a third-round pick that’s a compensatory pick and therefore pretty low (106 overall). Compensatory picks can be traded this year in a new rule.

Writes Barnwell: “The bottom of the Seahawks’ roster is increasingly threadbare after being ravaged by years of free agency and traded picks, while the Vikings are relatively deep — especially on defense — and would love to find someone else who can immediately contribute along the offensive line. … This swap leaves the Seahawks out of the draft until the 48th pick, but they would then have five picks between 49 and 90.”

While we could quibble about the Vikings’ depth, which was tested last season and didn’t always hold up, Barnwell is correct in noting it sure would be nice if the Vikings could get a first-round talent in this year’s draft. Giving up three picks in the top 90 would be a steep price, but getting one back at 106 might balance it out. It would be the kind of move you only make if you have a willing trade partner and have someone you absolutely love fall to you at 26.

Also: if Seattle would be willing to throw in a time machine that can undo the finish of the playoff game from a couple years ago, you definitely do this deal.