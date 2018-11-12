Fans and media members like to argue about things that will never happen, and oddsmakers like to generate publicity.

From that premise comes at least one person's answer to an age-old question: If the best team in college football played the worst team in the NFL, who would win the game?

Super Book USA says the Buffalo Bills would be favored by 28.5 points on a neutral field against Alabama.

If Nathan Peterman was starting for the Bills at QB, I'd probably take Alabama and the points. But the larger argument stands: The best team in college football would almost certainly be no match for the worst team in the NFL because of differences in size, speed and maturity.

That said, the Bills did beat the Vikings by 21 points this year. Does that mean the Vikings would only be a touchdown or so favorite over the Crimson Tide? (No.)

