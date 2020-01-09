STAR TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT

Andrei Svechnikov’s insane lacrosse-style goals for the Carolina Hurricanes have become must-see video for hockey players at every level this season.

Jackson Rudh #86 Cottage Grove, MN - AA Peewee does the Svechnikov for the 1st goal of the game. @espn @YouthHockeyHub @CGH_Tournaments @MinnHockey pic.twitter.com/Xw5YMhY0zc — Chris Rudh (@parkhockey1990) January 4, 2020

For 13-year-old Jackson Rudh of Cottage Grove, the move became a mission. The AA Peewee player astounded teammates, fans and coaches at Cottage Grove Ice Arena on Jan. 3. He swept the puck onto the blade of his stick from behind the net and curled it over the shoulder of Farmington’s post-hugging goalie -- with authority.

The high-scoring centerman practices the “Svechnikov’’ incessantly and tried it several times in December. His triumph came during the very first shift of a 5-3 victory over the Tigers in a Minnesota Hockey District 8 league game. He’s number 86 in the white jersey.