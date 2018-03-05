A story on B3 Thursday misstated a ruling on Minneapolis' minimum wage ordinance. Graco was ordered to pay the city's administrative court costs.
A column on C3 Friday incorrectly stated the status of coach Tony Levine. He is no longer at Purdue University.
A headline on C4 Friday should have said golfer Louis Oosthuizen shot a 64 to lead the Mexico Championship.
Charge: Drunk driver with revoked license kills girlfriend in west metro crash, tries to blame her
